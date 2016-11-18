NOAA WEATHER RADIO ALL HAZARDS

Update 11/18/16 - The NOAA Weather Radio transmitter WWF48 Mt. Greylock, MA on a frequency of 162.525 MHz has resumed normal broadcast operations. It is currently rebroadcasting the WXM82 Egremont, MA program audio until the dedicated audio circuit installation is complete.

Update 11/20/15 - We are still negotiating with the tower owner. Installation is not expected to occur before Spring 2016 due to the winter weather.

Update 1/8/15 - Negotiations with the tower owner are progressing however the actual installation cannot occur before Spring 2015 due to the winter weather.

6/6/14 - NOAA Weather Radio transmitter WWF48 located near Mt. Greylock, MA on the frequency 162.525, was placed Out of Service on Friday, May 30th while efforts to secure a new location are being negotiated. It is expected that a new location will be available by early October, 2014.

During this outage, we encourage people to try other surrounding weather radio broadcasts, including the Albany, NY (WXL34) transmitter at 162.550 MHz for the western portion of Berkshire County. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.