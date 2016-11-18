NOAA WEATHER RADIO ALL HAZARDS
NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards (NWR) is a nationwide network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather information directly from the nearest National Weather Service office. NWR broadcasts official Weather Service warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Working with the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) Emergency Alert System , NWR is an "All Hazards" radio network, making it your single source for comprehensive weather and emergency information. In conjunction with Federal, State, and Local Emergency Managers and other public officials, NWR also broadcasts warning and post-event information for all types of hazards including natural (such as earthquakes or avalanches), environmental (such as chemical releases or oil spills), and public safety (such as AMBER alerts or 911 Telephone outages).
Known as the "Voice of NOAA's National Weather Service," NWR is provided as a public service by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), part of the Department of Commerce. NWR includes 1025 transmitters, covering all 50 states, adjacent coastal waters, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Pacific Territories. NWR requires a special radio receiver or scanner capable of picking up the signal. Broadcasts are found in the VHF public service band at these seven frequencies (MHz):
162.400
162.425
162.450
162.475
162.500
162.525
162.550
Special Notices
[+]"Beeping" on certain Midland receivers and the weekly test
NOTE: If your Midland receiver is beeping,the following explanation is the most common, but it is not the ONLY explanation for a beeping receiver.
The Midland WR-120 desktop NOAA weather radio knows it is supposed to receive aweekly test from the National Weather Service every seven days. If the radio goes for ten days without receiving a test, it gives out one beep every ten minutes.
The radio will re-set itself at the next weekly test, or the next watch/warning issuance.
If you do not want to wait, you can cancel the beeping by unplugging the radio from the wall, turning the radio over, and removing one battery. Wait approximately 10-15 seconds, then replace the battery and plug the radio back in. The settings on the radio will NOT be affected by this, as the SAME county code, and all other information is stored on a flash memory chip.
But you WILL need to re-set the clock. To do so:
1) Push MENU. "SET TIME" appears.
2) Push SELECT
3) Use the up/down arrows to adjust the hour up or down. To get from AM to PM, just continue past the hour 12.
4) Use the right button to move to the minutes setting
5) Use the up/down arrows to adjust the minutes up or down. Right arrow to access both of the minute digits.
6) When you have set the clock to the proper time, hit MENU twice. The radio will display "SAVING". You are done setting the clock.
We apologize for the inconvenience. The ten-day missed test alarm is a way to assure viewers that their weather radio is performing properly.
NOTE: The previous version of this radio, the Midland WR-100 does not make an audible beep. However, it will display the words "CHECK RECEPTION" until it is re-set using the same steps as outlined above. Like the WR-120, the radio will automatically re-set itself at the next weekly test, or the next watch/warning issuance
[+]WWF48 Mt. Greylock, MA transmitter scheduled relocation (Update 11/18/16)
Update 11/18/16 - The NOAA Weather Radio transmitter WWF48 Mt. Greylock, MA on a frequency of 162.525 MHz has resumed normal broadcast operations. It is currently rebroadcasting the WXM82 Egremont, MA program audio until the dedicated audio circuit installation is complete.
Update 11/20/15 - We are still negotiating with the tower owner. Installation is not expected to occur before Spring 2016 due to the winter weather.
Update 1/8/15 - Negotiations with the tower owner are progressing however the actual installation cannot occur before Spring 2015 due to the winter weather.
6/6/14 - NOAA Weather Radio transmitter WWF48 located near Mt. Greylock, MA on the frequency 162.525, was placed Out of Service on Friday, May 30th while efforts to secure a new location are being negotiated. It is expected that a new location will be available by early October, 2014.
During this outage, we encourage people to try other surrounding weather radio broadcasts, including the Albany, NY (WXL34) transmitter at 162.550 MHz for the western portion of Berkshire County. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
[+]KID77 Kansas City, MO transmitter Intermittent Audio (11/7/16)
The NOAA Weather Radio transmitter KID77 Kansas City, MO on a frequency of 162.550 MHz is experiencing intermittent audio problems due to efforts to convert the communications line that delivers the broadcast to the transmitter from an analog telephone line to cellular service. The Kansas City/ Pleasant Hill, MO Weather Forecast Office is working to resolve the issues being experienced during this conversion.
During times of intermittent audio, some listeners may be able to receive one of the following transmitters: KEC77 Saint Joseph, KS (frequency 162.400 MHz), KGG98 Halls Summit, KS (frequency162.425 MHz), KZZ34 Carrollton, MO (frequency 162.450 MHz), KZZ85 Cameron, MO (frequency 162. 475 MHz), WXK91 Topeka, KS (frequency 162.475 MHz), KZZ39 Clinton, MO (frequency 162.500 MHz), or WZ2512 Parker, KS (frequency 162.525 MHz). We apologize for the inconvenience.
[+]WXM95 Towanda, PA transmitter Out of Service (10/7/16)
The NOAA Weather Radio transmitter WXM95 Towanda, PA on a frequency of 162.525 MHz will be off the air until facility repair is completed.
During this outage, please tune to WXM31 Elmira NY (162.400 MHz), WXL38 Binghamton, NY (162.475 MHz), or WXL43 Wilkes-Barre, PA (162.550 MHz). We apologize for the inconvenience.
[+]WWH34 Walton, NY transmitter Out of Service (8/27/15)
The NOAA Weather Radio transmitter WWH34 located near Walton, NY on the frequency 162.425 was placed Out of Service due to a failure of a transmitter component. We are working with the Cooperator to find and install a replacement. We do not have an estimated time for return to service.
During this outage, we encourage people to try other surrounding weather radio broadcasts. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
[+]KWO35 New York City, NY transmitter status update (5/9/14)
Tests and public responses to the relocation of the NOAA Weather Radio transmitter that serves the New York City metropolitan area (KWO35 on the frequency 162.550) have generally been positive even though we are running at a lower power on a temporary antenna. We are currently negotiating with the tower owner to lease a location on the tower. Once that is done we will be able to install a better permanent antenna and increase the output power of the transmitter to its previous power levels.
If you have any problems with reception, please fill out and submit the outage report form shown below. It would be very helpful for you to provide information about your location in the comments section to assist us in localizing reception issues to a specific area.
Thanks for your patience and for listening to NOAA Weather Radio.
[+]WNG693 Culebra, PR (Frequency 162.450) transmitter relocation (Update 9/3/15)
Update 9/3/15 - NOAA Weather Radio transmitter WNG693 located near Culebra, PR on the frequency 162.450 was shut down due to issues with the current tower owner. Negotiations with other tower owners for a new location are still being conducted. At this time we do not have an estimated date for the relocation.
NOAA Weather Radio transmitter WNG693 located near Culebra, PR on the frequency 162.450, was placed Out of Service on Monday, 5/11/15 due to lease issues at the current location. We are negotiating with other tower owners for a new location and at this time do not have an estimated date for the relocation.
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
|NWR Stations that have either degraded
performance or are currently offline.
This information was current on: 01/30/2017 01:20:12. UTC
Legend
|DEGRADED - Indicates that a transmitter is operational but experiencing a temporary reduction in the quality of service such as coverage area, audio quality, etc.
|OUT OF SERVICE - Indicates transmitter is temporarily non operational due to problems such as a power outage, antenna damage, etc.