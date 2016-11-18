NOAA WEATHER RADIO ALL HAZARDS


Mark Trail Champions NOAA Weather RadioNOAA Weather Radio All Hazards (NWR) is a nationwide network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather information directly from the nearest National Weather Service office. NWR broadcasts official Weather Service warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Working with the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) Emergency Alert System , NWR is an "All Hazards" radio network, making it your single source for comprehensive weather and emergency information. In conjunction with Federal, State, and Local Emergency Managers and other public officials, NWR also broadcasts warning and post-event information for all types of hazards  including natural (such as earthquakes or avalanches), environmental (such as chemical releases or oil spills), and public safety (such as AMBER alerts or 911 Telephone outages).

Known as the "Voice of NOAA's National Weather Service," NWR is provided as a public service by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), part of the Department of Commerce. NWR includes 1025 transmitters, covering all 50 states, adjacent coastal waters, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Pacific Territories. NWR requires a special radio receiver or scanner capable of picking up the signal. Broadcasts are found in the VHF public service band at these seven frequencies (MHz):

162.400
162.425
162.450
162.475
162.500
162.525
162.550

EAS EVENT CODE ADDITIONS

Special Notices

"Beeping" on certain Midland receivers and the weekly test
WWF48 Mt. Greylock, MA transmitter scheduled relocation (Update 11/18/16)
KID77 Kansas City, MO transmitter Intermittent Audio (11/7/16)
WXM95 Towanda, PA transmitter Out of Service (10/7/16)
WWH34 Walton, NY transmitter Out of Service (8/27/15)
KWO35 New York City, NY transmitter status update (5/9/14)
WNG693 Culebra, PR (Frequency 162.450) transmitter relocation (Update 9/3/15)
NWR logo

NWR Stations that have either degraded
performance or are currently offline.
This information was current on: 01/22/2017 03:50:10. UTC

Legend
Degraded icon image DEGRADED - Indicates that a transmitter is operational but experiencing a temporary reduction in the quality of service such as coverage area, audio quality, etc. 
Out of service icon image OUT OF SERVICE - Indicates transmitter is temporarily non operational due to problems such as a power outage, antenna damage, etc. 


NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards Coverage
NWR Propagation Map